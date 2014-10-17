BRIEF-Medovex files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Medovex Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oShGRW) Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Shinva Medical Instrument Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, shares to resume trading on Oct 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wd3tcV
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.