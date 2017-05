Dec 17 Shinva Medical Instrument :

* Says to set up industrial investment fund in Chongqing, with Shanghai-based equity investment company, Shanghai-based asset management company and other investors

* Says the fund will mainly be engaged in equity investment in healthcare services and management advisory services

* Says the company will invest 50 mln yuan in the fund

Source text in Chinese: urll.cc/plsgd

