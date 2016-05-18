BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Shinyoung Securities Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend of 2,200 won per share of common stock and 2,250 won per share of preferred stock for 2015
* Dividend payment to shareholders of record on March 31
* Total dividend amount of 20.7 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FCKgAOZr
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.