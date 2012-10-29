TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's Shionogi & Co
said on Monday that it will take a 10 percent stake in Viiv
Healthcare, a AIDS drug joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline
and Pfizer, in exchange for its rights to the
drug Dolutegravir.
Shionogi, which will retain intellectual property rights to
the drug, will gain one Viiv board seat and receive royalties of
15 percent to 19 percent on sales of Dolutegravir and related
products, it said in a statement.
Financial terms were not disclosed. After the deal GSK will
hold 76.5 percent in the venture, while Pfizer will hold 13.5
percent.