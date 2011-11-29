MUMBAI Nov 29 India is expected to see a
spurt in ship breaking activity in the next two years as the
shipping industry grapples with excessive capacity in a weak
business environment, Crisil said on Tuesday.
India's ship breakers will acquire a larger market share
globally, supported by favourable demand for steel scrap, and
limited competition from other markets, including China and
Bangladesh, the ratings agency said.
Expansion in global shipping capacities and declining
freight rates will continue to propel interest in ship breaking,
it said.
India's shipping sector, like its Asian peers, have been
weathering a storm as it negotiates the double whammy of a
global downturn and oversupply of dry bulk carriers and tankers.
Low charter rates have hit profitability in an industry
which was still recovering from the global economic slowdown of
2008/09.
Crisil said the global market share of India's ship breakers
is expected to grow to 40-45 percent in the next two years from
35 per cent in 2010.
Ship breakers will also benefit from India's growing demand
for steel scrap extracted from ship breaking, the report said.
"Shortage in supply of iron ore, following a ban on iron ore
mining in Karnataka, and possibly other states, will keep demand
for scrap buoyant in India in the next two years."
The ship breaking industry meets 30 percent of India's
requirement for steel scrap.
In the last three years, the revenue of 52 ship breakers,
constituting 46 percent of the Indian industry, increased at a
compounded annual growth rate of 46 percent, helping these
players nearly double their net worth, the report added.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)