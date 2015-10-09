MIAMI Oct 9 The owners of the cargo ship El
Faro that sank after it was trapped in the path of Hurricane
Joaquin off the Bahamas last week announced the creation of a
family relief fund on Friday to support the 33 mostly-American
families of the crew.
"Over the last few days we have had hundreds of employees,
mariners, customers and individuals from around the country
inquire about where to donate in support of the families,"
Anthony Chiarello, chief executive of New Jersey-based Tote Inc,
owners of the El Faro, said in a statement.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday called off its search for
survivors of what authorities have called the worst cargo
shipping disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel in more than
30 years.
The body of only one presumed crew member was found during
the nearly week-long search. El Faro was carrying 28 U.S. crew
members and five Polish contractors when it disappeared.
The family relief fund will be administered by the Seamen's
Church Institute, North America's largest mariners' service
agency, Tote said.
"We continue to keep the families and loved ones of the crew
of the El Faro in our thoughts and prayers," Chiarello said.
Tote said it will also establish an education fund for the
children of the El Faro crew members.
The 790-foot (240 meter) container ship vanished in
ferocious winds and seas up to 50-feet (15 meters) high on Oct.
1 while on a regular weekly cargo run between Jacksonville,
Florida, and Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard said.
In a final distress call, before all communication with the
ship was lost, El Faro reported that it had lost propulsion, was
taking on water and listing. No reason was given for the loss of
power.
(Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Tom Brown)