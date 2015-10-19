MIAMI Oct 19 A U.S. Navy search and rescue
vessel was to leave port in Virginia for the Bahamas on Monday
afternoon to search for an American cargo ship that sank in a
hurricane earlier this month, a Navy spokesman said.
The El Faro and its 33 crew members disappeared Oct. 1 after
sailing into the path of Hurricane Joaquin while en route from
Jacksonville, Florida, to Puerto Rico in the worst cargo
shipping disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel since 1983.
The Navy is sending an ocean tug vessel, the Apache,
equipped with a "hydrophone" underwater listening device that
can detect pulses emitted by the El Faro's voyage data recorder,
similar to the black box on airplanes.
The search area is 100 square miles in water up to about
15,000 feet (4,572 meters) deep just off Crooked Island in the
southern Bahamas, said Naval Sea Systems Command spokesman Chris
Johnson.
"Our equipment is designed for up to 20,000 feet (6,096
meters) so we are well within our range," he said.
"We are pretty confident of the last known position of the
ship," he added, although the search is likely to take several
weeks.
The Apache will be in the search area until mid-November, he
said.
The 226-foot (69 meters) Apache is carrying diving and
salvage experts, as well as a team from the National
Transportation Safety Board, the agency leading an investigation
of the sinking, and the American Bureau of Shipping, responsible
for marine inspections, Johnson said.
The voyage data recorder, which is attached to the ship's
bridge, has a battery life of 30 days, giving the search team
less than two weeks before it runs out. Assuming it was not
damaged when the ship went down, the VDR can preserve data
without the battery, according to maritime experts.
The El Faro, a 790-foot (241 meters) container ship, was
last heard from on the morning of Oct. 1 when the captain
communicated that the ship had taken on water, was listing at 15
degrees and had lost propulsion.
The U.S. Coast Guard called off a search and rescue mission
after finding only one body amid debris from the ship.
(Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Dan Grebler)