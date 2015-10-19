(Adds details on the salvage mission, salvage equipment)
By David Adams
MIAMI Oct 19 A U.S. Navy search and rescue
vessel was to leave port in Virginia for the Bahamas on Monday
afternoon to search for an American cargo ship that sank in a
hurricane earlier this month, a Navy spokesman said.
The El Faro and its 33 crew members disappeared Oct. 1 after
sailing into the path of Hurricane Joaquin while en route from
Jacksonville, Florida, to Puerto Rico in the worst cargo
shipping disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel since 1983.
The salvage operation is being conducted at the request of
the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is
leading the investigation of the El Faro's sinking.
The mission of the Navy's ocean tug vessel, the Apache, will
be to recover the ship's voyage data recorder, similar to the
black box on airplanes, which preserves the last 12 hours of
engine orders and communications from the bridge, said Naval Sea
Systems Command spokesman Chris Johnson.
The Apache is equipped with a "hydrophone" underwater
listening device that can detect pulses emitted by the voyage
data recorder, as well as an Orion sonar system able to locate
large objects, such as shipwrecks.
The Apache will spend the next month searching an area of
100 square miles in water up to about 15,000 feet (4,572 meters)
deep just off Crooked Island in the southern Bahamas, Johnson
said.
"Our equipment is designed for up to 20,000 feet (6,096
meters) so we are well within our range," he said. "We are
pretty confident of the last known position of the ship," he
added.
The 226-foot (69 meters) Apache is carrying diving and
salvage experts, as well as a team from the NTSB and the
American Bureau of Shipping, responsible for marine inspections,
Johnson said.
The voyage data recorder, which is attached to the ship's
bridge, has a battery life of 30 days, giving the search team
less than two weeks before it runs out. Assuming it was not
damaged when the ship went down, the VDR can preserve data
without the battery, according to maritime experts.
The El Faro, a 790-foot (241 meters) container ship, was
last heard from on the morning of Oct. 1 when the captain
communicated that the ship had taken on water, was listing at 15
degrees and had lost propulsion.
The U.S. Coast Guard called off a search and rescue mission
after finding only one body amid debris from the ship.
(Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Dan Grebler)