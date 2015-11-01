Oct 31 Wreckage believed to be of the cargo ship
El Faro, which was lost in Hurricane Joaquin in a sinking that
claimed the lives of its 33 crew members, was discovered on
Saturday at a depth of 15,000 feet, U.S. officials said in a
statement.
A search team aboard the U.S. Naval Ship Apache discovered
the wreckage using sonar equipment, the National Transportation
Safety Board said in a statement. The statement said officials
planned to send a deep ocean remotely operated vehicle to
confirm the identity of the wreckage on Sunday.
El Faro disappeared on Oct. 1 while en route from
Jacksonville, Florida, to Puerto Rico.
