(Adds byline, details on previous attempt to detect pings from
data recorder)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
Oct 31 Wreckage believed to be of the cargo ship
El Faro, which was lost off the Bahamas along with its 33 crew
during Hurricane Joaquin, was discovered on Saturday, U.S.
officials said.
El Faro disappeared on Oct. 1 en route from Jacksonville,
Florida, to Puerto Rico in the worst cargo shipping disaster
involving a U.S.-flagged vessel since 1983, after the captain
reported a "hull breach" and said a hatch had blown open.
A search team aboard the U.S. Naval Ship Apache using sonar
equipment discovered the wreckage on Saturday in the area of El
Faro's last known position at a depth of 15,000 feet (4,572
meters), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in
a statement.
NTSB said officials planned to use a remotely operated
submersible as early as Sunday to confirm the find. But it said
the wreckage was consistent with a 790-foot (241-meter) cargo
ship, and appeared to be intact in an upright position.
A video camera mounted on the submersible will be used to
document the wreckage and debris field and locate the ship's
voyage data recorder, similar to the black box on airplanes, the
statement said.
The discovery followed an earlier, failed attempt by the
Apache to detect pings from El Faro's voyage data recorder by
using equipment called a towed pinger locator.
Most of El Faro's crew were American.
NTSB officials said on Oct. 20 that the captain, aside from
saying in a recorded satellite phone call that the El Faro was
taking on water in one of the holds, had reported it had lost
its main propulsion unit and engineers could not restart it.
The cargo ship's owner, New Jersey-based Tote Inc, has
stated that loss of propulsion likely spelled the ship's doom.
It was not yet clear if the hull breach was directly related
to the loss of propulsion.
Tote Services filed for protection in federal court in
Florida on Friday, citing U.S. maritime law and saying the ship
was "seaworthy and properly manned" and that the company bears
no responsibility for its loss.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Chris Michaud)