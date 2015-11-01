MIAMI Nov 1 A U.S. Navy salvage team was
preparing on Sunday to launch a remotely operated submersible to
confirm that wreckage discovered near the Bahamas was that of
the cargo ship El Faro, lost in a hurricane last month along
with its 33 crew members.
The team is seeking to retrieve the ship's voyage data
recorder, similar to an airplane's black box, as part of an
investigation into what caused the ship to sink, according to
the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It was the
worst maritime accident involving a U.S.-flag vessel since 1983.
The cargo ship's owner Tote Inc. has been hit with four
lawsuits filed by relatives of the crew, alleging the ship was
not seaworthy and should have changed course to avoid Hurricane
Joaquin.
Tote filed for protection in a federal court in Florida on
Friday, citing U.S. maritime law and saying the ship was
"seaworthy and properly manned" and that the company bears no
responsibility for its loss.
As El Faro left port in Jacksonville, Florida, on its way to
Puerto Rico, the captain set the ship on what appeared to be a
collision course with the powerful storm, a decision that has
baffled shipping experts.
The El Faro disappeared on Oct. 1 after the captain reported
losing propulsion and taking on water. The crew included 28
Americans, and five Poles.
It was unclear on Sunday what plans were in place to recover
the bodies of the crew. A week-long search and rescue mission
launched by the U.S. Coast Guard after the ship went missing
found only one body.
Some relatives of the crew complained that not enough was
being done to find their loved ones after the Coast Guard called
off its search.
"We still don't have any closure. I feel it's not really any
better until they find some bodies," Schmiora Hill, 33, of
Jacksonville, said on Sunday. Hill is a cousin of Roosevelt
Clark, a veteran seaman who was on board El Faro.
The NTSB said in a statement on Saturday that the wreckage
consistent with the 790-foot (241 meters) El Faro was found
using sonar equipment, lying upright and intact at a depth of
almost 3 miles, complicating the search.
The submersible, known as CURV-21, is equipped with a video
camera and could be launched as soon as Sunday, the NTSB said.
The voyage data recorder attached to the aft of the ship's
bridge is designed to be removable by a remotely controlled
device, according to shipping experts. It preserves the last 12
hours of engine orders and communications from the bridge and
could provide vital clues as to why the ship sank.
Tote has said the loss of propulsion likely resulted in the
ship sinking as it was unable to steer clear of high seas
whipped up by Joaquin.
