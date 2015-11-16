BRIEF-Zhengzhou commodity bourse to charge fees on silico-manganese futures intraday trading
May 10 China's Zhengzhou commodity exchange said on Wednesday:
MIAMI Nov 16 U.S. authorities ended the search off the Bahamas for the missing voyage data recorder of the sunken cargo ship El Faro, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday.
The El Faro sank in a hurricane off the Bahamas on Oct. 1 while on a weekly cargo run between Florida and Puerto Rico. The NTSB said a video survey ship's debris field on the ocean floor had been completed but the vessel's voyage data recorder was not located.
No further search missions are planned, it said in a statement. (Reporting by David Adams in Miami; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 10 China's Zhengzhou commodity exchange said on Wednesday:
* Group recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB 14.3 billion for four months ended 30 april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: