TAMPA, Fla. Feb 11 U.S. authorities will try
again to recover key evidence from the sinking of the El Faro
cargo ship that killed 33 sailors, the National Transportation
Safety Board said on Thursday.
The mission, to begin in April and last about two weeks,
comes after an earlier search effort failed to find a voyage
data recorder that could shed light on the El Faro's final hours
before sinking in a hurricane off the Bahamas on Oct. 1.
"The voyage data recorder may hold vital information about
the challenges encountered by the crew in trying to save the
ship," NTSB Chairman Christopher A. Hart said in a statement.
The El Faro sank during a weekly cargo run between Florida
and Puerto Rico. The crew of 28 Americans and 5 Poles died in
the worst cargo shipping disaster involving a U.S.-flagged
vessel in more than three decades.
The voyage data recorder, similar to an airplane's black
box, may contain the last 12 hours of engine orders and other
communications.
The NTSB said it also sought a more detailed survey of the
shipwreck.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)