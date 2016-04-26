(Adds byline, changes dateline, adds background)
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., April 26 The voyage data recorder
from the ship El Faro, which sank in October during a hurricane
off the Bahamas killing all 33 crew onboard, was located on
Tuesday in 15,000 feet (4,600 meters) of water, the U.S.
National Transportation Safety Board said.
The recorder, which may contain hours of information related
to the cargo ship's engine and communications from its bridge
before the sinking, was found using remotely operated undersea
search equipment, the NTSB said, adding that the next step was
determining how the device can be retrieved.
The 790-foot (241-meter) El Faro went down off the Bahamas
on Oct. 1 while on a cargo run between Florida and Puerto Rico.
It was the worst cargo shipping disaster involving a
U.S.-flagged vessel in more than three decades.
An earlier effort to find the recorder was not successful.
Federal officials put hearings on the disaster on hold after two
weeks in February, hoping that another search could retrieve the
device and produce more detail.
"Finding an object about the size of a basketball almost
three miles under the surface of the sea is a remarkable
achievement," NTSB Chairman Christopher A. Hart said in a news
release.
Searchers located in October wreckage of the ship, owned by
Sea Star Line, LLC and operated by TOTE Services. A second
search mission was launched last week.
The team will now work to determine how the recorder can be
retrieved, and are exploring options and logistics involved, the
NTSB said.
"We don't want anything to become entangled in the mast and
the wreckage around it," said NTSB public affairs officer Eric
Weiss in a phone interview.
The NTSB expects the search team on the research vessel
Atlantis, operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
in Massachusetts, to stay at the accident site until April 30.
Immediately after the announcement, the U.S. Coast Guard
said it would conduct a second set of hearings into the accident
from May 16 to May 27, focusing broadly on topics including ship
operations, weather conditions, and regulatory oversight.
The agency's Marine Board of Investigation plans a third
hearing to examine additional evidence, including anything
recovered from the voyage recorder, at an unscheduled date.
In his final transmissions, El Faro's captain reported that
the ship was losing propulsion and taking on water.
Company executives have said the decision to attempt the
voyage and set the ship's route, despite the weather forecast,
were the responsibilities of the captain, who went down with his
ship.
(Additional reporting by Eric Beech. Writing by Letitia Stein;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Alan Crosby)