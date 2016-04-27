By Letitia Stein
| TAMPA, Fla., April 27
TAMPA, Fla., April 27 A voyage data recorder
thought to contain key evidence on last year's deadly sinking of
the cargo ship El Faro in a hurricane cannot be immediately
recovered, U.S. authorities said on Wednesday, a day after
announcing it had been located.
The research vessel used to find the recorder in 15,000 feet
(4,600 metres) of water off the Bahamas lacks the specialized
equipment needed to extract it, the National Transportation
Safety Board said in a news release.
All 33 crew died when the 790-foot (240-metre) El Faro went
down on Oct. 1 during a cargo run between Florida and Puerto
Rico. It was the worst cargo shipping disaster involving a
U.S.-flagged vessel in more than three decades.
The data recorder, which may contain information related to
communications from the cargo ship's bridge before the sinking,
still appears to be attached to a steel beam connected to the
ship's mast, the NTSB said.
"Extracting a recorder capsule attached to a four-ton mast
under 15,000 feet of water presents formidable challenges, but
we're going to do everything that is technically feasible to get
that recorder into our lab," Brian Curtis, acting director of
the NTSB Office of Marine Safety, said in a statement.
Authorities did not immediately set a time line to launch a
retrieval effort, but said they hoped to carry out the mission
in the next several months.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Peter Cooney)