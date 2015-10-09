(Repeats with no changes to text, headline)
By Edward McAllister and David Adams
NEW YORK/MIAMI Oct 8 The ill-fated U.S.-flagged
El Faro cargo ship sunk by Hurricane Joaquin was sailing at near
full speed into the center of the storm before it lost
propulsion amid mountainous waves and brutal winds, according to
ship tracking data.
The data on Thomson Reuters Eikon raises questions about the
ship owner's assertion that the vessel's captain had chosen a
"sound plan" to pass around Joaquin "with a margin of comfort"
but was then thwarted by engineering problems. It shows that
even before the ship lost power it was in stormy waters that
many mariners interviewed said they would never have entered.
After reviewing the data, Klaus Luhta, a former ship's
officer and chief of staff at the International Organization of
Masters, Mates, and Pilots, went silent for a moment as he
contemplated what has been called the worst cargo shipping
disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel in more than 30 years.
"I don't know what he was thinking - I can't even
speculate," said Luhta in a telephone interview. "He headed
right into the track."
(Graphic: here)
While the decision-making may appear inexplicable from a
distance, Captain Michael Davidson was an experienced mariner
and it is not clear what factors he would have been weighing as
he sought to save his ship from calamity. El Faro stopped
communicating after reporting early on Oct. 1 that it had lost
propulsion, was taking on water and listing. No reason was given
for the loss of power.
A spokesman for ship owner Tote Inc, Michael Hanson,
declined comment, saying the National Transportation Safety
Board, which is investigating the sinking, had asked the company
to refer all questions related to the investigation to them.
The ship tracking data, which may provide the most complete
track yet of the El Faro in the 24 hours before disaster struck,
also shows that contrary to some reports the ship did not follow
its normal course.
At 6.16 a.m. Eastern Time on Sept. 30, 10 hours after
heading out of Jacksonville, Florida, the ship began deviating
from its usual straight-line route to San Juan, Puerto Rico,
hugging nearer to the Bahamas but still on course to meet the
storm's path, according to the data, which uses a ship's
satellite transmissions to track its location and speed.
By that night, squeezed against the chain of islands to the
west, El Faro was trapped as the storm track shifted further
southwest, putting the hurricane on a collision course with the
790-foot (241 m) cargo ship with 28 U.S. citizens and five
Polish nationals aboard. At that point the ship was still
sailing at near full speed.
ESCAPE ROUTE
Ship captains who reviewed the data said that on the morning
of Sept. 30, still north of the Bahamas and hundreds of miles
from the storm, Davidson still had three good options: slow down
to assess the weather; turn around; or change course, heading
west and hugging the Florida coast.
He would have had access to weather forecasts every few
hours from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) giving the likely
speed, strength and direction of the storm.
The El Faro took the Florida coast route on Aug. 25, when
tropical storm Erika was heading toward the Caribbean. The
decision not to use that route on Sept. 30 is unclear. The
captain could have been worried about skirting the Florida coast
and then threading between Cuba and the Bahamas in nasty
weather, maritime experts said.
As El Faro plowed on, its options dwindled.
At about 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 30 - nine hours after Joaquin
was first declared a hurricane - the ship sailed on past "Hole
in the Wall," a gap in the Bahamas archipelago used by seafarers
for centuries to slip westwards through the islands toward Cuba.
Escaping via that route would have lengthened the ship's voyage
and consumed more fuel, possible factors in the captain's
decision not to take it.
At that point, with the NHC forecasting the hurricane would
sweep close to the Bahamas, before heading back north, Davidson
ran out of feasible options, maritime experts said. The ship was
committed to a southern route, straight into the storm.
"You should always have an emergency escape route," said
Captain Scott Futcher, a master mariner with 20 years of
experience at sea. "He should have gone further south. We are
taught that you have to have an out, even if you have to make a
huge loop around."
The tracking data shows that the ship did in fact go further
south, deviating nearly 100 miles off its usual course, but it
was not enough to escape Joaquin.
There wasn't "much room for maneuvering," said John Konrad,
master mariner and founder of GCaptain, a maritime news website.
"He has the whole ocean to his left in the hurricane. Once you
go west there are islands there and you are boxed in on all
sides. "The only option" he had was to turn back.
At 9.09 p.m. ET on Sept. 30, about 200 miles northwest of
the storm, the ship was sailing at 20 knots (23 mph), very close
to its full speed. El Faro was heading straight into the NHC'S
projected track of the hurricane, which was then packing 105 MPH
winds and whipping up 50-foot waves.
At 2:09 a.m. ET, Oct. 1, El Faro was only 50 miles from the
eye of Joaquin. At that point the ship was still moving at
nearly 17 knots, according to the ship tracking data.
Facing fierce winds and high seas, the ship had made little
progress by 3:56 a.m. ET. In its last logged location, the ship
was less than 50 miles from the eye and had slowed down to 10.7
knots.
WIDE BERTH
The company has said there are a number of different
navigational trade routes used for the voyage to Puerto Rico
that vary according to conditions. The course was charted by
Davidson without head office involvement, it said.
In contrast to El Faro, at least one other ship in the area
of Joaquin gave it a wide berth.
The Azure Bay, a tanker owned by Singapore-based Pioneer
Marine, was heading north past Cuba toward the Bahamas in the
early hours of Sept. 30, when its captain warned that its
intended course could bring it within 150 nautical miles of
Joaquin. The captain, liaising with Pioneer, decided to circle
back south of Cuba, to "ride out the storm" according to Charan
Singh, a senior vice president at Pioneer.
"We try to avoid large storms," Singh told Reuters.
What happened in the early hours of Oct. 1 after contact was
lost with the El Faro is not known. NTSB investigators will now
likely sift through the debris and try to locate the ship's
black box, or voyage data recorder, to try to put together at
least some pieces of the puzzle.
