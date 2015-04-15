MADRID, April 15 A Russian fishing trawler full
of fuel has sunk off the coast of Gran Canaria, in the Canary
Islands, sea rescue authorities said on Wednesday as they
checked to see if there had been any spillage.
The Oleg Naydenov, sank late on Tuesday, some 15 nautical
miles south of Gran Canaria, one of the most southerly islands
in the Spanish archipelago off the northwestern African coast
near Morocco.
It caught fire over the weekend in the island's port of Las
Palmas when it was ready to set sail, the port authority said.
The ship was towed away from the area to keep the fire under
control and was on its way back when it sank.
"The Marine Rescue Service has mobilized anti-pollution
resources to check whether there has been any (fuel) spillage
and to act if necessary," the unit, part of Spain's Public Works
and Transport ministry, said in a statement.
The trawler, which could have had up to 1,400 tonnes of fuel
on board according to data from Greenpeace, sank to a depth of
about 2,400 metres, south of the beach of Maspalomas, which is
famed for its sand dunes.
Spain suffered its worst ever environmental disaster in 2002
when the Prestige oil tanker sank off the northwestern coast.
(Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel and Raquel Castillo; Writing by
Sarah White; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)