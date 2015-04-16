MADRID, April 16 Spain launched an investigation
on Thursday into the sinking of a Russian ship off the Canary
Islands, as coastguards battled a six-km (3.7-mile) oil slick
close to tourist beaches.
Environmentalist group Greenpeace criticised authorities for
towing the burning fishing vessel out to sea after it caught
fire in Las Palmas port early on Sunday.
The Oleg Naydenov, carrying 1,409 tonnes of fuel oil, sank
late on Tuesday 15 nautical miles south of Gran Canaria.
Television images on Thursday showed oil floating on the water.
Spain has sent three tugboats and two light aircraft to
control the leak, Public Works Minister Ana Pastor told
reporters. Experts were trying to locate a robot which could
dive 2.4 kilometres deep to inspect the wreck.
The state prosecutor for the Canary Islands has started an
investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sinking, a
government spokesman said. The waters to the south of the
islands are populated by turtles and dolphins.
The accident stirred memories of Spain's worst environmental
disaster when the Prestige oil tanker sank off the northwestern
coast of Spain in 2002.
The Prestige was carrying over 50 times more oil than the
Oleg Naydenov, but Greenpeace said the Russian ship nevertheless
posed a significant threat.
"The hull and tanks of a ship in such bad condition could
already be breaking up under the kind of pressure found at such
depths," the group said in a statement.
Oil spills can be harder to contain in the open sea and
environmentalists recommend damaged ships are dealt with in
ports or bays.
The World Wildlife Fund said the area where the ship had
sunk had deep-sea coral and a significant population of
bottle-nosed dolphins.
