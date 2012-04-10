April 10 Ship Finance International Ltd
said it agreed to terminate charter contracts with Horizon Lines
for five vessels in return for a stake of the restructured
company and a compensation of $40 million in notes.
Ship Finance, which owns and operates ships, will get
warrants exercisable into 10 percent of Horizon Lines' common
stock as part of the compensation.
In a separate statement, Horizon Lines, which has been
restructuring itself, said it has completed transactions with
more than 99 percent of its noteholders that will cut the
company's debt by $188.4 million.
The vessels, which have been chartered to Horizon Lines for
five years, will be employed in the time-charter market, Ship
Finance said.
"Ship Finance will become a large stakeholder in the
restructured Horizon Lines and expects to benefit from both the
interest on the notes as well as the value of securities
received," Chief Executive Ole Hjertaker said.
Shares of the Hamilton, Bermuda-based Ship Finance
International were trading down slightly at $13.91 on Tuesday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.