* Shipping sector braced for more turmoil in 2013

* More casualties likely

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Oct 29 Ship owners face another year of rising costs as they struggle with a four-year slump and global economic turmoil, a survey showed on Monday.

The crisis, one of the worst ever faced by the sector, has already sunk a number of shipping companies including one of Italy's top dry bulk players, Deiulemar.

A survey by accountancy and advisory firm Moore Stephens showed vessel operating costs are expected to increase by 3.0 percent in 2012 and 2013 driven especially by an expected spike in the price of marine lubricants used in part to prevent corrosion on machinery.

"Ship operating costs increased by an average of 2.1 per cent across all the main ship types in 2011, and it is unsurprising that our latest survey anticipates that costs will rise by a greater margin in both 2012 and 2013," Moore Stephens shipping partner Richard Greiner said.

"Although they will be difficult for owners, operators and managers to absorb in a struggling economic environment and a depressed freight market, these increases still represent a continuation of less volatile cost movements than those we saw just a few years ago."

Shipping companies worldwide ordered large numbers of new vessels between 2007 and 2009, when freight rates hit record highs, and the extra capacity arrived just as Europe's recession was deepening other economies were slowing, sending rates tumbling.

"With crude oil prices hardening, lube costs will go up," one respondent said in the survey. Another added, "fuel and lube suppliers are very aware that there is an oversupply of tonnage on the market, and take advantage of that in their dealings with owners."

The tougher cost environment has been compounded by high bunker fuel prices.

The dry bulk sector, which transports commodities including coal and iron has been one of the hardest hit.

"We expect 2012 (dry bulk) fleet growth to be around 14 percent, which is still well above demand growth; however, we look for 2013 fleet growth to be only around 5 percent to 6 percent," Natasha Boyden with Global Hunter Securities said.

"However, we believe that it will still take some time for demand to catch up with the excess capacity delivered in the past few years, so we don't expect any meaningful recovery until toward the end of 2013, or 2014 at the earliest."

Ship owners have struggled for months to cover operating costs. In recent weeks average earnings for a larger capesize bulker hauling iron ore and coal has risen above the operating cost level of $7,000 a day and reached nearly $17,000 a day -- still a fraction of the peak of over $230,000 a day hit in 2008.

Average earnings for a crude oil supertanker have slumped to a negative rate of just under -$2,000 a day -- below operating costs of $10,000 to $11,000 a day and a peak of over $180,000 a day in 2008.

The Moore Stephens survey also pointed to rising crew costs and the difficulty in obtaining finance as other factors hitting ship owners.

A separate Moore Stephens survey last month showed shipping confidence fell to its lowest in four years driven by concern over the glut of ships ordered and financil turmoil. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)