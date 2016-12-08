COPENHAGEN Dec 8 South Korean shipper Hyundai
Merchant Marine Co Ltd is no longer under
consideration to join the 2M vessel-sharing alliance, Danish
shipper Maersk Line, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk,
said on Thursday.
The world's two largest container shippers, Maersk Line and
Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), have discussed with Hyundai
since July about including the Korean shipper in the 2M
alliance.
"The parties have discussed the possibility of Hyundai
Merchant Marine joining 2M as an operating partner and now
decided to look at other cooperation possibilities," Maersk Line
press officer Michael Storgaard said in an email.
Instead, he said, the parties are discussing the option of
partnering with Hyundai through a "slot exchange and purchase
agreement."
The discussions include the possibility of Maersk Line
taking over charters and operations of vessels currently
chartered to Hyundai with the aim of deploying them in the 2M
network, Storgaard said.
Joining the alliance was one of the preconditions set out in
the debt-restructuring agreement made between heavily indebted
Hyundai Merchant Marine and its creditors in May.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)