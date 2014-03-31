(Adds type of ship attacked and source)
DUBAI, March 30 Unknown assailants in a
speedboat shot at a crude oil tanker as it sailed through the
Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman on Sunday, the
International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said.
The crew of the unidentified oil tanker reported being shot
at twice from close range from a speedboat carrying six people
with machine guns on Sunday morning. They repelled the attack
with hoses and the tanker and crew are safe.
Although suspected Somali pirates commonly target vessels in
the Gulf of Aden and Somali Basin, attacks on shipping in the
Strait of Hormuz - a vital oil and gas shipping route - are
rare.
The shooting happened on the Gulf of Oman side of the Strait
of Hormuz, about 90 minutes after an unidentified merchant ship
was approached by two speedboats with crews wearing military
clothing, the NATO Shipping Centre (NSC) said on Sunday.
"Two green-coloured skiffs with three-four persons on board
in military clothing and armed with gun machines got to 150
metres of a merchant vessel," NATO's merchant shipping alert
service said in a statement.
"After awhile the skiffs turned away to Iranian coast."
No shots were fired by the crews wearing military uniforms
who approached the unidentified merchant ship. That incident
happened about 30 nautical miles to the west of the oil tanker
shooting committed by a different speedboat.
A spokesman for the NATO Shipping Centre said the two
incidents were being investigated. He said the nationalities of
the non-merchant crews had not yet been determined and that it
was too early to say whether the two incidents were related.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren, Editing by Angus MacSwan/Mark
Heinrich)