* Malaysia to deploy a helicopter out of Johor Bharu
* 75 ships attacked in the region this year, 7 last week
* Shipping advisors call for permanent naval presence
* Low level of violence contrasts with African pirates
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Malaysia and Indonesia are
deploying rapid reaction teams to combat a soaring number of
attacks on merchant vessels in one of the world's busiest
shipping chokepoints, a Malaysian admiral said.
Over 70 ships have been attacked in the Malacca and
Singapore straits, on the western side of the Malay Peninsula,
this year, the highest number since at least 2008, including at
least seven at the end of last week, according to security and
anti-piracy groups.
"We have in general recommended that vessels proceeding to
Singapore and passing Malaysian waters take appropriate security
measures," said Michael Storgaard, spokesman for the world's
biggest shipping firm Maersk Line. One of the ships attacked
last week was the 106,043 deadweight container ship Maersk Lebu.
The surge of attacks has led the Malaysian Maritime
Enforcement Agency (MMEA), or coastguard, to deploy a
helicopter-equipped special task and rescue (STAR) team at Johor
Bharu, First Admiral Maritime Zulkifili bin Abu Bakar, director
of maritime matters in the MMEA's crime investigations
department, told Reuters.
The Malaysian and Indonesian navies are forming a similar
rapid reaction force in the area, Zulkifili added.
While the MMEA force would respond to robbery and hijacking
incidents team members would sometimes be deployed on merchant
ships operated by Malaysian government-linked firms, he said.
"The STAR team is in addition to the other MMEA personnel
tasked to combat anti-piracy/sea robbery. I can't tell you the
number of personnel, but (it is) formidable enough to undertake
any anti-hijacking operations," the Admiral said.
Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia already coordinate naval
and police patrols in the Malacca Strait and South China Sea,
but have been hampered by a lack of resources, while sheltered
coasts and islands make it easy for robbers to operate.
Shipping and security experts welcomed the latest move, but
urged a more active approach.
"There remains a need for a proactive, permanent security
presence in the area during the hours of darkness," said Mark
Thomas, Asia Pacific regional manager at maritime security
consultancy Dryad Maritime in Singapore.
GLOBAL PIRACY HOTSPOT
South East Asia has become the world's maritime armed
robbery and piracy hotspot, registering 84 out of 106 global
incidents in the first half of this year, the International
Maritime Bureau said.
Data from the Regional Agreement on Combating Piracy and
Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) shows the most
recent spate of attacks took place in Indonesian waters within
48 hours, suggesting a single group of attackers.
Yet anti-piracy organisations and security firms draw a
distinction between the attacks around Singapore, which security
experts equated to maritime mugging, and violent piracy off the
coast of Somalia, which was only reined in after concerted
international efforts.
In most of the attacks in the Malacca and Singapore straits,
lightly armed robbers fled, either empty-handed or after
stealing ship's stores, while pirates in Africa tended to be
heavily armed, attacking larger ships and kidnapping crews.
Shippers said the low level of violence and strict arms
regulations in southeast Asia meant it was difficult to employ
armed guards.
Instead, tougher onboard measures should be adopted, similar
to those used in the Indian Ocean to ward off Somali pirates,
including the fitting of barbed wire, locking all doors and
better lookouts.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and Richard Pullin)