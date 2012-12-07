* Baltic says shipping should be seen as a unique market
* China dry freight indices among potential threats
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Dec 7 European plans to tighten
financial market regulation are raising commercial worries for
London's Baltic Exchange, which has shaped global shipping
business for centuries but now faces potential challenges from
new rivals.
Brussels is approving a set of measures in a bid to
eliminate market manipulation after several banks were
investigated this year over rigging of London's benchmark Libor
interest rate.
The Baltic Exchange, the hub of the global shipping market
since its founding in 1744, says its system of self-regulation
works well and it should be treated as a special case.
"What concerns us is ... the idea that we might get caught
up accidentally in regulatory change which is being imposed
across the piece," its chief executive, Jeremy Penn, said.
Despite its name, the Baltic Exchange is no longer the forum
for trade in the chartering of vessels but produces daily
benchmark rates and indices that are used to trade and settle
freight contracts. It also publishes data used in the freight
derivatives market.
Among the EU proposals are possible new rules on the
compilation and use of indices. While it is too soon for the
Baltic Exchange to pinpoint the exact risk the changes pose, it
fears losing business having to outsource operations.
"Unilateral action by the EU would either support the
production of rival indices in Asia or drive the Baltic Exchange
production process outside the jurisdiction," Penn said.
"You can see that there are some issues with the way in
which Libor and certain other benchmarks are produced. But it
would be a great shame if there was some assumption that all
markets should be treated in the same way," he told Reuters.
Barclays was fined 290 million pounds ($465
million) in June by British and U.S. regulators for manipulating
Libor, the London Interbank Offered Rate.
The Baltic says shipping is a private, global market and
should be viewed as different from other sectors.
"The risk is they make it very difficult for the Baltic to
produce what are well respected, heavily used benchmarks," Penn
said.
In late November the European Commission closed a
consultation in which market stakeholders were invited to
comment on the possible new rules. The Baltic made a submission.
A Commission spokesman said a summary report would be
available in coming weeks, but the body, the EU executive, would
not comment on any specific briefing papers submitted.
"All contributions were welcome and will be taken into
account as we take forward our preparatory work on a possible
Commission initiative on the regulation of indices, which is
foreseen for next year," the spokesman said.
The exchange's indices and rates, which were launched in
1985, are compiled by a global panel of shipbrokers, which it
says are neutral and reliable as panellists do not trade the
market on their own account.
Its overall dry freight index, known as the BDI,
which gauges the cost of shipping commodities including iron
ore, coal and grain, has long been the world benchmark.
"It is a fair reporting system that is robust and has passed
the test of time for almost 30 years," said Nikos Nomikos,
professor in shipping risk management at London's Cass Business
School.
"Shipping is different in many respects by the fact you do
not have transparency of the underlying assets - it's not like
the stock market or the Libor market."
OTHER THREATS
The 200 or so shipbroking firms operating in London had an
estimated $1.5 billion turnover on UK operations alone,
according to a 2011 report by TheCityUK.
Several industry executives, when contacted, said the
Baltic's system was satisfactory.
"If it's not broke, why should there be any need to tinker
just for the sake of it?" one U.S.-based ship broker said.
A London based ship broker commented: "The beauty of the
Baltic is it's completely independent. This is different from
Libor and some other markets where you can argue that traders
are contributing to the index."
The Baltic Exchange, which traces its origins to the
Virginia and Baltick coffee house, wound up its trading floor in
2001. The exchange building moved after an Irish Republican Army
bomb blew up its previous home in 1992.
With the growing importance of Asia as centre for the global
shipping market, the Baltic is now contending with challenges
from potential rivals. Last month the Shanghai Shipping Exchange
(SSE) launched China's first dry bulk and oil import indices.
The Baltic Exchange has described SSE's benchmark indices as
"poorly modelled on the Baltic indices".
"The opportunity for third parties to produce alternative
benchmarks is there at any time," the Baltic's Penn added.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)