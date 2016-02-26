* Baltic says holding discussions with several parties
By Jonathan Saul and Anshuman Daga
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 26 The Baltic Exchange
confirmed on Friday it had received a number of "exploratory
approaches" after the Singapore Exchange Ltd revealed
it was seeking to buy the business which has been the hub of the
global shipping market for centuries.
Reuters exclusively reported on Thursday that the Baltic
Exchange had held talks with SGX and other potential buyers,
months after sources had said the London Metals Exchange (LME)
made an approach to buy it.
"The Baltic Exchange confirms that it has received a number
of exploratory approaches and that it is now in confidential
discussions with selected third parties regarding its future
strategy and ownership," it said in a statement.
"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made or the
terms on which any offer might be made."
SGX said in a statement on Friday that it had submitted a
non-binding bid for the acquisition of the Baltic, which sources
had previously estimated could be worth some 84 million pounds
($117 million). Talks were in a preliminary stage, SGX said.
A possible purchase by SGX would shore up the Southeast
Asian exchange operator's derivatives business.
The Baltic, founded in 1744, is owned by around 380
shareholders, many from the shipping industry. It produces daily
benchmark rates and indices that are used across the world to
trade and settle freight contracts.
"At this stage, no formal offer has been received, but when
considering any approach the board will first carefully consider
the views and interests of all its stakeholders," Baltic
Exchange chairman Guy Campbell said in the statement.
Campbell wrote separately to the Baltic's wider members,
comprising around 650 companies that include the shareholders,
and apologised for not communicating with them sooner.
"Although we have received expressions of interest, I must
make it quite clear that the discussions may very well lead
nowhere, in which case we shall continue with business as
usual," Campbell wrote in an open letter on Friday.
"We have most certainly not sought to create this situation,
but we must now deal with it in a professional manner, as you
would expect."
Clearing houses and exchanges are all looking for a way to
become more profitable at a time of growing regulatory scrutiny
and weak commodities markets.
Analysts said a deal would be a good fit for SGX, which has
struggled to attract large IPOs and boost daily stock turnover
but has a fast-growing derivatives business.
"In our view, the rationale for owning the information and
key index provider in the shipping market makes sense especially
given Singapore's position as a trading hub, SGX's dominance of
the iron ore contract and efforts to develop LNG trading,"
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report.
"We see the potential for SGX to develop more products if it
were to own Baltic Exchange," they said.
Other potential bidders for the Baltic include CME Group
, ICE and Platts, sources told Reuters earlier.
All three declined to comment. It was unclear who had initiated
the talks.
There had also been contact between the Baltic and the
London Stock Exchange, which has a majority stake in
clearing house LCH.Clearnet, sources said this week.
This is unlikely to progress given the possible merger
between Deutsche Boerse and the LSE announced this
week, however.
The LSE declined to comment. The Baltic had previously
rebuffed approaches from the LME.
FAILED ASX DEAL
This would be the first purchase since chief executive Loh
Boon Chye took the helm of SGX last year and it would also be
the exchange's most high-profile deal since 2011, when its $8
billion offer for Australia's ASX was rebuffed by the Australian
government on grounds of national interest.
SGX's derivatives revenue grew 29 percent in the first half
to Dec 31, contributing nearly 41 percent to SGX's total
revenue, while securities revenue inched up 2 percent.
"Having the control of such an icon shipping institution as
the Baltic Exchange moving from London to Singapore would
further prove how the center of gravity of shipping is moving
east," said Ralph Leszczynski, head of research in Singapore for
Italian ship broker Banchero Costa.
While the shipping market is suffering from overcapacity and
sluggish global trade, the Baltic has carved out an
industry-leading position in freight derivatives including
through its Baltex platform.
The exchange has been located in the heart of the City of
London since its founding in a coffee house. Its later flagship
building was blown up in a 1992 attack by the Irish Republican
Army and the Gherkin tower now stands on the site.
SGX is working with investment bank Jefferies on the
potential deal, another source said. SGX and Jefferies declined
to comment.
The Baltic confirmed Japan's Nomura Holdings had
been appointed as the Baltic's adviser for a possible sale,
which Reuters had earlier reported.
($1 = 0.7151 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel, Eric Onstad, Clara
Denina and Pratima Desai in London, Saeed Azhar and Keith Wallis
in SINGAPORE; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Sonya Hepinstall)