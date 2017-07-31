FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London's Baltic Exchange to close ship futures platform Baltex
July 31, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 16 hours ago

London's Baltic Exchange to close ship futures platform Baltex

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange will close its freight derivatives platform Baltex at the end of the year after a strategic review, the London-run business said on Monday.

Baltex was launched by the centuries-old Baltic Exchange in June 2011 as the first central electronic marketplace for freight forward agreements, which allow investors to take positions on freight rates at a point in the future.

Singapore Exchange completed its 87 million pound ($114.19 million) acquisition of the Baltic in November last year. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Jason Neely)

