BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 19 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved Singapore Exchange's 87 million pound ($107 million) takeover of London's Baltic Exchange after shareholders gave the green light for the deal last month, the Baltic said on Wednesday.
The privately owned Baltic Exchange said the FCA gave its regulatory approval on Oct. 13, clearing the way for the final stages of the deal.
($1 = 0.8128 pounds) (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by David Clarke)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: