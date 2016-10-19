LONDON Oct 19 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved Singapore Exchange's 87 million pound ($107 million) takeover of London's Baltic Exchange after shareholders gave the green light for the deal last month, the Baltic said on Wednesday.

The privately owned Baltic Exchange said the FCA gave its regulatory approval on Oct. 13, clearing the way for the final stages of the deal.

($1 = 0.8128 pounds)