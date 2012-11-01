Oct 31 Shipping companies have suffered in the past four years as daily rates for transporting commodities have been hit hard by an oversupply of vessels and soft demand.

Following is a list of some major shipowners that have been forced to restructure or seek bankruptcy protection in the past year:

Oct. 10 - Deiulemar Shipping, a major Italian dry freight group, is declared bankrupt. The company owed more than 500 million euros.

Oct. 2 - Danish shipping group Torm A/S is forced to reach a restructuring agreement with its banks over its $1.8 billion bank debt.

Aug. 9 - Britain's oldest shipping firm, Stephenson Clarke Shipping Ltd, goes into liquidation after nearly 300 years of trading.

Aug. 3 - Omega Navigation Enterprises, which transports refined petroleum products, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

July 2 - Sanko Steamship, one of Japan's oldest shipping firms, files for bankruptcy. The dry bulk and tanker shipping firm estimated total debts of 155.8 billion yen ($1.95 billion)

May 30 - B+H Ocean Carriers Ltd, which transports both dry and wet cargoes, files for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

May 3 - Italian shipping company Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione is declared bankrupt owing about 860 million euros.

March 14 - Units of PT Berlian Laju Tanker, Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping group, files for Chapter 15 creditor protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court.

Nov. 17, 2011 - General Maritime Corp, a crude oil and refined petroleum products shipper, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Nov. 16, 2011 - Trucking and marine freight service provider Trailer Bridge Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company emerged from bankruptcy in April. (Reporting by Divya Lad)