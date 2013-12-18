* Upturn in trade draws investors interest to shipping
LONDON, Dec 18 After a five-year slump in
shipping, investors are betting on better times by taking over
shipowners' debts from European banks keen to offload troubled
loans to bolster their balance sheets.
Forecasts of a pick-up in world trade in goods, after the
worst slide in decades helped drive some major shipping firms to
the wall, are driving interest from hedge funds and others,
while pressure on European banks to satisfy new capital
regulations next year has created a pool of willing sellers.
With the World Trade Organization forecasting growth of 2.5
percent for 2013 and 4.5 percent next year in merchandise
exports - 90 percent of which go by sea - some investors have
also been buying ships. But, for many, buying the paper debts of
shipping firms offers a more flexible, liquid asset.
Several sources in shipping finance cited Britain's Royal
Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group and
Germany's Commerzbank and HSH among European
banks seeking to sell loans to the shipping trade as part of
strategies to strengthen their balance sheets.
"Shipping loans ... are easy to trade since there is no need
to get operational," said ship finance adviser Basil Karatzas in
New York. "More banks will be shopping the market early next
year to see what they can get for parts of their portfolio and
if the price is right, they will sell."
Noting a turn in sentiment over the past six months, he
added: "Now it seems that most of the people agree that the
market is in cyclical recovery and better get in now before you
miss the boat."
Ship finance sources said that in recent weeks Lloyds has
sold $500 million of shipping loans to U.S. hedge fund Davidson
Kempner Capital Management. Both firms declined comment. Lloyds
has also offloaded other parts of its shipping portfolio
discreetly to other banks, the shipping sources said.
The sources also said that RBS has sold one $800-million
shipping loan to U.S. private equity houses Oaktree Capital
Management and Centerbridge Partners. Oaktree and RBS declined
to comment. Centerbridge could not be reached.
DISCOUNTS
Ship financing sources said recent sales of debt to private
equity firms had priced shipping company loans at around a 15-
to 20-percent discount to their nominal value.
Some borrowers have gone bankrupt in the slump but those
whose loans are being traded are generally in fair shape. But
some have had difficulties meeting payments, prompting some
banks to try and cut exposure to the whole shipping sector.
"If you are looking at buying shipping portfolios, it is a
fantastic time. A lot of those deals were restructured in 2010
and 2011 and last year," said one shipping financier who said
buyers could expect to hold the debt to maturity without a major
risk of default.
"All you have to do is run down those portfolios and get
paid on that debt and generate a return that way."
With a scarcity of other investments offering good returns
in a period of easy money, shipping is now a tempting bet, along
with some other classes of debt banks want to offload.
"Hedge funds are shooting in this environment today for
single-digit to low-double digit returns," said Jasvinder
Khaira, principal with top global alternative asset manager
Blackstone, which is active in shipping investments.
A surge in the main sea freight rate index at London's
Baltic Exchange, has also helped sentiment. The BDI has
pushed above 2,000 for the first time since 2011, well above a
record low of 663 recorded in December 2008.
Commerzbank said this week it had signed a deal with an
affiliate of Oaktree for the sale of a credit portfolio of 14
chemical tankers. The non-performing loans totalled 280 million
euros, the bank said, giving no details.
In November, Oaktree's managing principal John Frank told
analysts that financial regulators had identified shipping and
real estate loan portfolios as "problem areas" for banks,
creating an opportunity for those willing to take them over.
"We are hopeful this flow will continue our increase as
European banks make additional provisions," he said.
BUYING SHIPS
With asset values expected to rise as confidence returns,
buyers are also placing orders at yards for ships or picking up
second-hand vessels aiming to sell them as the assets
appreciate. York Capital Management and Oaktree are among funds
that have formed tie-ups with ship companies to manage vessels.
In one recent case, ship finance sources said U.S.
agribusiness group Cargill, which ordered several bulk carriers
from China earlier this year in a joint venture, sold on three
of them for $57 million each - a quarter more than they cost.
Declining to confirm details of the deal, a spokesman for
Cargill said: "We indeed ordered vessels because it made good
business sense. But we do not intend to become long-term ship
owners."
U.S. private equity firm Tennenbaum Capital Partners said it
was looking for assets, particularly in the dry bulk and
chemical tanker sectors, together with bank loan portfolios.
"The shipping industry currently offers a unique opportunity
to invest at historically cheap valuations and our firm is
evaluating a number of compelling deals," said Tennenbaum
director Timothy Gravely.
George Logothetis, chief executive of private conglomerate
Libra Group, cautioned that the recovery was still tentative.
"It has been a very severe crisis and it is an early stage
of recovery," said Logothetis, whose shipping unit Lomar has
spent $1.1 billion on buying 73 ships over the past four years.
Calling the recent activity in the market a "buying frenzy",
he added: "A lot of money has come into shipping in the last
three months."
The risks of premature investment are clear.
Shipping financiers point to one asset management firm, for
example, which they calculate has lost out on buying tankers for
$70 million apiece about two years ago that are worth just $52
million today - a 26 percent loss.
However, financiers estimate some hedge funds have already
recorded gains on shipping assets they have bought this year.
For shipping firms which find themselves in debt to a new
type of creditor, however, the trend in loan sales may bring
concerns that hedge fund managers will prove less patient than
the banks have been if payments fall behind schedule.
"The way the funds will be looking at these situations is
not yet known," Michael Bodouroglou, chief executive of Paragon
Shipping, said of the trend across the sector. "I am
not sure they will adopt the same corporate attitude of banks."
