* Aiming to reschedule $1.84 billion of debt

* Covenant standstill on loans expires on Jan 15

* Torm is seeking $300 mln in rights issue

* Sector slump takes toll on company fortunes

By Jakob Vesterager and Jonathan Saul

COPENHAGEN/LONDON, Jan 12 Danish shipping group Torm could face takeover if it fails to reach a deal in the next few days to reschedule $1.84 billion of bank debt as it struggles with an industry slump and tightening credit lines.

Shipping companies, especially in the oil tanker and dry bulk sectors, hit by weak earnings and an oversupply of vessels ordered in the good times, are facing a growing funding squeeze as banks pull back from heavy industry sectors as the euro zone debt crisis deepens.

Torm, one of the world's top oil products tanker operators, said in November it wanted more time to repay its obligations, tripling the amount it has asked investors to stump up in a rights issue to $300 million.

Fifteen banks that have lent Torm $1.8 billion have deferred instalments on the debt and declared a covenant standstill until Jan. 15, with an option to prolong it.

"If the banks cannot reach an agreement, there will be a takeover, because the alternative is a default," said Sydbank senior analyst Jacob Pedersen.

He said the banks would probably prefer to see the whole company sold rather than take it over and try to sell off assets in a market hit by very low ship values.

"The banks would probably prefer to avoid taking the loss of Torm. It is a large amount of money," Pedersen said.

POTENTIAL SUITORS

The growing banking crisis in Europe has hit other sectors. Swiss oil refiner Petroplus reached a temporary agreement with creditors this week that will allow it to keep some operations running and pay critical bills. Last month lenders froze about $1 billion in uncommitted loans.

Torm said in November it had to take "extraordinary actions" and would seek a comprehensive deal with its creditors. It declined to comment further when contacted. Lenders including Danske Bank, Danish Ship Finance and Nordea said in November they were committed to working constructively to reach a solution. They declined to comment further when contacted.

"I expect Torm, the banks and shareholders to bring something to the table," said Nykredit analyst Ricky Rasmussen said, adding that the group needed to improve its cash balance.

Torm, which is also active in dry bulk, transporting commodities such as coal and iron ore, has lost nine tenths of its market value in a year, dwindling to just $59 million.

Most of Torm's debt falls due in 2013, unless the company can reach an agreement to extend the maturity.

"Management told us they are seeking a haircut on debt; however, this appears unrealistic," RS Platou Markets said this week. "We expect a final solution with lenders to include between one-two years of no debt instalments, while required new equity likely will dilute existing shareholders substantially."

Torm operates a fleet of about 150 vessels. Selling ships to pay off the debt in such a weak market is highly unattractive.

SEB Enskilda said in a report that default would mean a potential loss for lenders of up to $400 million.

Torm's troubles echo wider woes in the shipping sector as it struggles with a worsening world economic crisis. In November, General Maritime Corp filed for bankruptcy protection, and Frontline unveiled a restructuring plan last month.

Torm said in November that "cost and cash improving initiatives" would yield $100 million over the next three years. Remaining instalments on ship orders fell to $83 million from $126 million after two vessel orders were cancelled.

But it remains unclear if Torm's majority owner, a Cyprus-registered Greek family investment firm, would participate.

Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides owns 52.2 percent of Torm through Alpha Trust. His attorney told Reuters that its owners "have the ability to participate in the rights issue".

"However, they will take their final decisions at the appropriate time in view of all relevant circumstances," attorney Christos Timagenis said in an emailed response.

SEB analysts said that if creditors joined the rights issue without Alpha Trust, it would dilute Panayotides' stake enough to prevent him from blocking a takeover.

Speculation has grown over potential suitors for Torm, and attention has focused on rival D/S Norden, but chief executive Carsten Mortensen has said Norden would "avoid unnecessary risks" to safeguard its financial position.

Sydbank's Pedersen said he saw A.P. Moller-Maersk group's tanker division as a more likely buyer.

"I definitely think Maersk Tankers is the most realistic guess because Torm already collaborates with them. I also think that the Torm board would rather sell to a well liked business partner than to what you could call the enemy," he said.

Maersk Tankers senior executive Klaus Rud Sejling declined to comment on whether Maersk was interested in Torm. (Writing by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Will Waterman)