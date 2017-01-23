LONDON Jan 23 Giuseppe Bottiglieri Shipping
Company, one of Italy's biggest shipping firms, has sought court
protection in the country from its creditors as it looks to
restructure its debts, providing more evidence of fallout from a
near-decade long sector slump.
Privately-held Bottiglieri, whose fleet includes dry bulk
ships as well as chemical tankers, said "the unprecedented world
freight market crisis" together with currency volatility
contributed to it filing for "consensual" debt restructuring
talks with creditors.
This followed an earlier application for court protection on
Dec. 29 under Italy's insolvency law.
"No enforcement proceedings of whatsoever nature against the
company have been made by financial creditors, suppliers,
charterers, crew, employees or by any other creditor," it said
in a statement on Monday.
"Giuseppe Bottiglieri Shipping Company SpA regularly
continues its business in the interest of all the stakeholders."
The company declined to comment on market speculation that
it could opt to sell some of its ships to raise money.
Dry bulk shipping, which transports commodities including
coal, iron ore and grain, has been one of the worst performing
areas of the shipping industry in the past few years, partly due
to worries over the health of China, one of the biggest
importers of industrial goods.
Dry bulk shipping turned down in 2008 after the onset of the
financial crisis and has remained volatile since then. Last
year, dry bulk rates slumped to their lowest recorded levels.
Some companies have already gone under. The collapse of
South Korean container shipping group Hanjin in August was
partly due to its additional exposure to dry bulk.
Earlier casualties included Italian dry freight group
Deiulemar Shipping, which was declared bankrupt in 2012.
Last year, Pillarstone - a platform set up by U.S. private
equity firm KKR to buy non-core bank assets in Europe -
signed a deal with Italian shipping group Premuda, which
involved taking on and managing about 300 million euros ($322.14
million) of exposure from various banks.
($1 = 0.9313 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Clara Denina)