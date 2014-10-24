SINGAPORE Oct 24 Singapore, the world's biggest
bunkering port, plans to end the so-called "cappucino effect" in
ship fuelling through new meters designed to stop suppliers from
short-changing customers, although the industry is warning of a
short-term sales dip.
Bunkering is the process of supplying fuel to ships. The
Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore, which sold more
than 42 million tonnes of bunker oil in 2013, will be the
world's first port to mandate the use of mass flow meters for
fuel oil bunkering.
The meters show the actual mass of fuel delivered,
preventing suppliers from boosting their profits by injecting
air into the fuel as it is pumped aboard.
The practice, known as the "cappucino effect", is currently
so common in the industry that bunker tankers can charge ships
less for fuel than the price they pay for lifting the fuel from
on-shore oil terminals.
"It happens everywhere - it's a standard play in stealing
oil, just that Singapore is the bunkering hub in Asia so it's
definitely more prominent," said an Asia-based fuel trader.
But ending the practice comes at a cost. Barges using the
meter are charging $2 to $10 a tonne extra for fuel, which also
takes into account the $150,000 cost of installing each meter.
"Shipowners will be very interested in the meter but they
are not willing to pay the premium," said a Singapore-based
marine fuel trader with a fleet of seven bunker tankers.
"So that's why we are trying to defer the installation to as
late as possible."
Singapore supplies about half of Asia's marine fuel demand.
The port authority said the meters were part of its focus on
providing quality and reliable bunker fuel, and to ensure
Singapore remains a trusted hub for bunkering.
Some traders said the meter mandate, which takes full effect
from January 2017, could push cost-sensitive shipowners and
suppliers out of Singapore, leading to a fall in sales, at least
in the short-term.
"I would not be surprised if some suppliers want to hedge
their bets," said a Singapore-based bunker trader, adding that
some bunker suppliers could move their barges to nearby
Malaysia.
So far, 11 of Singapore's 214 licensed bunker tankers have
been fitted with the meter, the MPA said. Expectations are that
by the end of 2015, more than half of fuel oil bunker deliveries
will be done by metered barges.
However, any sales loss is likely to be short-lived.
"I believe volumes would gradually improve as more
shipowners would realize the benefits of a secured system that
the meter offers when bunkering in Singapore," said Desmond
Chong, general manager of Sinanju Tankers.
