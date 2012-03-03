* IMO gives a year to study market-based options
* EC to propose its own measures later this year
By Jeff Coelho
LONDON, March 3 The International Maritime
Organization (IMO) is making little headway on market-based
measures to curb carbon dioxide emissions from international
shipping, putting it on a policy collision course with the
European Union, observers said.
A committee of the 170-member United Nations shipping body
was unable to make "tangible progress" after a week of talks
that ended late on Friday, a delegate told Reuters.
An IMO spokeswoman said discussions on market-based
measures, such as a levy on CO2 emissions and a cap-and-trade
scheme, will resume in October when the Marine Environment
Protection Committee meets again.
International shipping accounts for around 3 percent of the
world's emissions of the greenhouse gas that is widely blamed
for global warming, and this share could go to 18 percent by
2050 if regulation is not in place, according to the IMO.
The European Union executive of the 27-nation European Union
bloc has threatened to enforce its own shipping regulations if
the IMO fails to act, as it has with aviation.
"While we have a clear preference for global action on
measures to reduce emissions from shipping, we don't see the IMO
on track to deliver reductions consistent with the globally
accepted maximum two degrees Celsius objective," a Commission
spokesman said, referring to a threshold many scientists say is
needed to avert runaway climate change.
The Commission has recently started a public consultation on
four policy options, including a compensation fund, an emissions
trading system, a fuel or carbon tax and a mandatory emission
reduction per ship. It runs through early April.
The consultation will be followed by an impact assessment
and drafting of a Commission proposal between April and June,
with a final proposal to be presented in the fourth quarter,
said Commission spokesman Isaac Valero-Ladron.
IMO HITCH
IMO Secretary-General Koji Sekimizu has called for an impact
assessment study on nine different market-based proposals and to
finalise it by 2013.
"Let us work together and set ourselves the challenge of
completing all of the work on the establishment of a
market-based measure by a target year of 2015," he said in his
opening speech on Monday.
But the talks were bogged down by a debate about technical
cooperation and technology transfer in relation to an agreement
on an energy efficiency design index reached last year,
delegates said.
Last July, forty eight countries voted in favour of adopting
a mandatory energy efficiency design index (EEDI) for new ships
and a voluntary energy efficiency management plant for all
ships.
"There is bad feeling as a result of that," said John Maggs,
policy advisor at Seas At Risk, a European association of
non-governmental environmental organizations.
"Those who didn't support adoption of the EEDI last year are
now causing difficulties for further progress on greenhouse gas
measures."
The talks were also held back by a debate about the
appointment of a steering group to oversee the commissioning of
the impact study, he said, adding "which as a result of
developing country lobbying is now a necessary precursor to
making any further progress."
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)