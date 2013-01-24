* Chinese ship yards facing bankruptcies
* Shipping sector conditions still seen tough
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 24 Export-Import Bank of China plans
to increase lending for the buying or leasing of ships by around
$3 billion this year as borrowers identify needs even during a
downturn in the business, a bank official said.
A more than four-year slump in shipping, one of the worst on
record, and pressure to shrink bloated loan books have forced
many European banks to abandon or scale down lending to the
sector. But Chinese banks have not been so badly affected and
aim to expand ship loans.
China Eximbank, which specialises in export credits,
currently has $12 billion in shipping commitments with over 70
foreign shipowners as clients and about 400 vessels mortgaged,
Gao Zefeng, deputy director, shipping, said.
"As compared with last year, we will continue to grow our
shipping budget maybe by 20 percent - maybe over $3 billion for
this year in terms of new commitments," Gao said in an
interview.
"In 2000, we started to provide export buyers' credits for
the foreign ship owners. So in that sense no matter if the
market is good or bad, as a policy bank we will continue our
efforts in providing more support for the (Chinese) shipping
sector," he said on the sidelines of a Marine Money conference
in London.
China Eximbank provides finance for China-related business,
including buying of ships built in China or the leasing of
vessels chartered to Chinese shipping firms. Foreign shipowners
have accounted for 90 percent of the deals it finances, and
Chinese shipping firms for 10 percent, Gao said.
"It is very good time to invest," he said.
"As an export credit agency, we do not want to encourage
oversupply; we do not finance speculative orders. For the real
shipowner, who would like to replace their old tonnage, we would
be very much interested in financing them."
Several European banks are moving to slash shipping loans as
they cut their balance sheets to reduce risk and as tougher
regulation requires them to hold more capital, making loans less
profitable.
In one example last year, Hamburg-based HSH Nordbank
said it would raise loan loss provisions to match
increased levels of defaults on ship loans.
"Because of Basle III requirements, a lot of traditional
shipping finance banks in Europe are severely impacted by the
financial crisis. So more and more European banks are shrinking
their balance sheets in shipping," Gao said.
"Still, the active ship-finance banks will continue their
endeavours in this industry, for instance Nordic banks and Dutch
banks. On the other hand, the Chinese banks are trying to fill
the gap left by the withdrawal of the traditional banks,
especially since 2009."
CHINA YARDS HIT
The slowdown in the seaborne market has hit some Chinese
ship yards hard.
Gao said he expected some Chinese shipyards to go bankrupt
in 2013.
"There are over 1,500 shipyards in China, and I would guess
there are less than 100 yards that are still active in
shipbuilding in China," he said.
"You can see a big cut in capacity of Chinese shipyards,
which is really a good thing. Although there will be
unemployment of some small yards, that is elimination of the
poor and badly managed yards. It is a good thing for the
industry. Otherwise the market will never come back."
Shipping firms ordered large numbers of new vessels between
2007 and 2009, when freight rates hit record highs, and the
extra capacity arrived just as economies worldwide were slowing,
sending rates tumbling.
Gao said that while excess shipping capacity would ease this
year, overall conditions were likely to remain depressed.
"I think 2013 will be another tough year because shipping is
closely related to economic growth, and the world economic
growth is facing a lot of challenges," he said.
