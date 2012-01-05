SINGAPORE Jan 5 China's Shagang Shipping
has failed to pay millions of dollars in vessel rental fees to
Diana Shipping, said a source close to the Greece-based
firm, as Chinese maritime companies struggle through a downturn
in the dry bulk freight market.
Shagang Shipping is the latest in a growing list of Chinese
maritime firms that have unilaterally delayed payments to
foreign shipowners in the past year, actions that have soiled
China's reputation with the international maritime community.
The shipping unit of Chinese steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang
Group has for months delayed payments for the use of
a large iron ore carrier owned by Diana Shipping, accumulating
more than $3 million in outstanding debt, the source said.
"The problem with delayed payments goes back more than a
year but this is the longest period without payment," said the
Greece-based source who asked not to be identified because he
was not authorized to speak to the media.
"It is very important to do business with people and
companies that are in a good financial condition and have a good
reputation. In this case, this has been a bad experience."
A senior Shagang Shipping official said the company does owe
Diana Shipping money but not as much as $3 million. He said
Shagang intends to pay but needs extra time to obtain financing.
"We are already starting to pay step by step but we need
time to get money from our lender," he said.
"Capesize vessel operators are facing huge losses and they
need time to get money, but this company is not giving us any
breathing space."