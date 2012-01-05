* Shagang fails to pay Diana Shipping for months -source
* Shagang official says co needs extra time to get financing
* Shagang is third China firm to delay pay to shipowners
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 China's Shagang Shipping
has failed to pay millions of dollars in vessel rental fees to
Diana Shipping, said a source close to the Greece-based
firm, as Chinese maritime companies struggle through a downturn
in the dry bulk freight market.
Shagang Shipping is the latest in a growing list of Chinese
maritime firms that have unilaterally delayed payments to
foreign shipowners in the past year, actions that have soiled
China's reputation with the international maritime community.
The shipping unit of Chinese steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang
Group has for months delayed payments for the use of a large
iron ore carrier owned by Diana Shipping, accumulating more than
$3 million in outstanding debt, the source said.
"The problem with delayed payments goes back more than a
year but this is the longest period without payment," said the
Greece-based source who asked not to be identified because he
was not authorized to speak to the media.
"It is very important to do business with people and
companies that are in a good financial condition and have a good
reputation. In this case, this has been a bad experience."
A senior Shagang Shipping official said the
company does owe Diana Shipping money for use of the dry bulk
carrier, MV Houston, but not as much as $3 million.
Shagang Shipping, which operates a fleet of 50 capesize iron
ore carriers, intends to pay but needs extra time to obtain
financing from its overseas lender, he said.
"We are already starting to pay step by step but we need
time to get money from our lender," he said, adding that the
company remained "very healthy" financially.
"Capesize vessel operators are facing huge losses and they
need time to get money, but this company is not giving us any
breathing space."
China's shipping sector has become one of the world's most
influential with its fleet more than doubling over the last
decade, matching the country's appetite for commodities and raw
materials.
The global economic slowdown, however, has led to an
oversupply of vessels and low freight rates, forcing Chinese
shipping companies to take drastic measures to support their
businesses.
China's top shipping conglomerate COSCO Holdings
and Grand China Logistics, a unit of HNA Group,
halted payments to several foreign ship owners last year to
re-negotiate better contract terms.
COSCO has since paid its debts to DryShips Inc and
other ship owners, while Grand China still struggles with legal
challenges from Greek-based firm Vafias Group.