Dec 30 State-run Shipping Corp of India said on Friday it has delivered a bulk carrier vessel to an unspecified buyer for an undisclosed sum.

At 12:22 p.m. (0712 GMT), shares in the company were trading 1.64 percent higher at 49.50 rupees, in a firm Mumbai market . (Reporting By Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)