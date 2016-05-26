BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Brothers March-qtr profit rises 8.5 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 156.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 5.29 billion rupees
May 26 Three months ended March 31 (versus the same period a year earlier). All figures in million rupees unless stated. March 2016 March 2015 Net loss/profit -70.2 1,014.90 Total income 10,223.2 11,100.90 Note: Shipping Corp of India Ltd is a state-run company. Results are standalone. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1TCflQB (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai)
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 156.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 5.29 billion rupees
MUMBAI, May 17 India's big drugmakers will need at least five more years to improve their manufacturing standards and data reliability to a level demanded by international regulators, said a senior industry official.