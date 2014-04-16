(Adds crash data)
By Anna Louie Sussman and Terry Wade
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, April 16 Serious crashes in
the bustling Bay of Galveston have fallen to the lowest level in
a decade even as more oil moves on U.S. waterways, official data
show, suggesting that better training and equipment are helping
avert spills like one in March.
The number of crashes in the Texas bay, home to the Houston
Ship Channel and the country's heaviest crude, fuel and chemical
ship traffic, fell 68 percent to eight in 2013 from 25 in 2011,
according to U.S. Coast Guard data obtained by Reuters through
the Freedom of Information Act. That is far below the 31 crashes
posted a decade ago.
But the March 22 crash of a Kirby Corp. oil barge
that hit another ship and spilled 4,000 barrels or 168,000
gallons (636,000 liters) of fuel oil into the bay raised fresh
safety concerns. The spill, one of the bay's worst in a decade,
happened despite improvements to radar and satellite systems and
boat design.
Though nearly all single-hulled oil barges have been retired
before a rule requiring two hulls goes into effect on Jan. 1,
2015, the new ones are not totally safe. Kirby's 78-foot Miss
Susan has two hulls, like all of its oil barges.
"There is a certain point of no return. If you go through
one, you go through two, depending on the speed, velocity and
other factors," said Ken Eriksen, senior vice president of
transportation at Informa Economics, a Memphis-based commodities
research firm.
He said tank barges in operation nationwide rose 7 percent
to over 3,400 in 2013, while the number of dry barges for grain
and other bulk commodities shrunk some 1.5 percent.
Barge traffic has climbed as U.S. oil production, now at a
25-year high, outpaces pipeline construction. That means crude
increasingly moves by barge and rail to the Gulf Coast, home to
40 percent of U.S. refining capacity.
The collision also put pressure on Kirby's stock price,
which dropped as much as 7 percent in the days after the spill.
Maritime rules usually force operators to cover cleanup
expenses.
MISS SUSAN'S RECORD
The Miss Susan has had 17 safety incidents over the last
decade, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Information
Exchange and the company's Kirby Inland Marine subsidiary.
Seven were minor crashes, four were mechanical issues, and
six were groundings that may have been intentional, Kirby said.
"Seventeen reports over a 12-year period is not generally
inconsistent with standard industry frequency rates for a towing
vessel, particularly given Kirby's practice to report even minor
operational issues," Kirby spokesman Greg Beuerman said.
Though the Coast Guard data showed fewer crashes in the bay,
the number of reported safety incidents hit a 10-year high last
year, rising 86 percent to 264 in 2013 from 142 in 2012. A
decade ago, there were 196 incidents.
The Coast Guard defines incidents as crashes such as
collisions and allisions, along with losses of power or
steering, groundings and other mishaps like fires. Allisions are
crashes in which a boat hits a fixed object or a moored ship.
More incidents could be random, the result of companies
encouraging employees to more actively report safety issues, or
low tides and strong winds causing more ships to ground in
shallow water, Coast Guard officials and shipping analysts said.
The Coast Guard did not say how many crashes or incidents
involved ships carrying oil or fuel in the bay, which includes
the ports of Houston, Bayport, Texas City and Galveston.
Officials say safety practices have improved since the 1989
Exxon Valdez spill and the 2010 Macondo well blowout in the Gulf
of Mexico, the biggest offshore spill in U.S. history.
With pilots and dispatchers coordinating a flurry of
arrivals and departures, sometimes in fog, the data showed only
about 0.17 percent of ships had safety incidents or crashes out
of 159,479 transits in the bay last year.
