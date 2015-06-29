* Baltex reaches breakeven level since start of 2015
* Baltic previously faced broker opposition over platform
LONDON, June 29 London's Baltic Exchange is
studying a potential foray into commodities and is open to
proposals on tie-ups as other exchanges attempt to boost
volumes, its chief executive said.
Baltex, the Baltic's digital shipping platform, was launched
in 2011 as the first central electronic marketplace for freight
forward agreements (FFAs), which allow investors to take
positions on freight rates at a point in the future.
Since the beginning of this year, the previously loss making
platform, has reached break even levels after Baltex became a
venue for presenting block futures at the start of December.
"We have looked at whether we can futurise some of the
adjacent contracts - some of the contracts that fit well and
which are traded broadly by the same people," Baltic CEO Jeremy
Penn told Reuters.
"Things like iron ore and some of the coal contracts ... and
to the extent that we could provide something useful in that
area, then we would," Penn said, adding there was no timeframe.
Transforming OTC (over-the-counter) derivatives into futures
via a clearing house is known as futurisation.
The privately held Baltic Exchange and LCH.Clearnet,
majority owned by the London Stock Exchange, reached an
agreement last year allowing FFA trades to be cleared and
reported via Baltex, designed to increase transparency in a
period of tougher global market regulatory scrutiny.
Baltex, run by a Baltic-owned unit, had previously come
under fire from brokers who preferred to trade FFAs by phone or
on their screens to maximise commission.
Sources told Reuters in July 2013 that the Baltic, the hub
of the global shipping market since it was founded in 1744, had
received expressions of interest in Baltex from exchanges and
financial operators including the London Metal Exchange (LME),
CME Group and LCH.Clearnet.
"We have always had a door, which is open to hear proposals
from third parties. We have always been keen to see the FFA
market develop," Penn said.
"On the other hand, the current structure and process seems
to have served the market very well for an extended period of
time. It is not obvious what wonderful new things can be
provided. But, we would not rule anything out."
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing bought the LME
for $2.2 billion in 2012. To justify that price the LME is
acting to boost revenue.
Penn said: "It is no secret the LME have often felt that it
(FFA market) was very much adjacent to their business."
"Anybody can come along and say I am going to develop an FFA
product," he added. "And if they want to use the Baltic
settlement mechanism, then they are going to have to come with a
proposition which is of interest to the Baltic members and the
Baltic market."
The LME declined to comment when contacted.
