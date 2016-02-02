LONDON Feb 2 Cleartrade Exchange is expanding
its commodities business, aiming to boost fertiliser and bunker
fuel derivatives activity after a lukewarm reception for its dry
freight futures, partly due to turmoil in the shipping market, a
top official said.
Singapore-regulated Cleartrade, 52 percent owned by Deutsche
Boerse's EEX, is looking to increase its position in
derivatives and other products, such as iron ore, to tap into
growing demand for hedging tools in the volatile commodities
sector.
"If we had not moved into those products, I daresay we could
have shut Cleartrade down two years ago," Cleartrade Chief
Executive Richard Baker said in an interview.
"We have liquidity for fuel oil and iron ore and we are
going to grow that liquidity."
Cleartrade has tried in recent years to increase its share
of the multi-billion dollar freight derivatives market, which
allows investors to manage shipping rate price risk.
At the same time, the commodities shipping market has
slumped further as a wave of ship orders hit the water and
worries grow over industrial demand from top importer China,
sending the Baltic Exchange's benchmark main sea freight index
to a record low.
"That capacity is now here for the next few years. We are
going to see depressed rates for the next two years, coupled
with steel production in China in significant decline,"
Cleartrade's Baker said.
Furthermore, Cleartrade has yet to capture more market share
from its rival Baltex, owned by the Baltic Exchange.
Baltex and Cleartrade agreed with LCH.Clearnet in 2014 to
clear and report freight contracts, and since then Baltex has
managed to account for around 70 percent of volumes via that
clearing house.
While Cleartrade also works with other clearing houses, SGX
and Nasdaq, it has yet to win over sufficient support from
Forward Freight Agreement (FFA) brokers. Even though most of the
FFA brokers are signed up for Cleartrade, just two of them used
the platform daily, Baker said.
"We have learnt the hard way, probably, that dry bulk
freight is really not lending itself well in the FFA contract,
to moving on screen," Baker said. "Brokers chose to support
Baltex and the Baltic Exchange."
Before Baltex became a venue for presenting block futures in
2014, it struggled to woo brokers who preferred to trade FFAs by
phone or on their screens to maximise commission.
Although Cleartrade has explored a tie-up with Baltex in the
past, Baker said he saw no reason to collaborate now.
"Our job really now is preserve choice for the brokers," he
said.
Sources told Reuters in early October that the London Metal
Exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
, had made an informal approach to the Baltic Exchange
to acquire the entire business.
