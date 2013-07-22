By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE, July 22
vessels and slower Chinese growth in demand for commodities
could derail a recovery in dry bulk shipping, industry leaders
warn, keeping freight rates low and threatening a further
shake-out among shipping firms.
As dry cargo shipping rates recover from 14-year lows
touched in March, shipowners have splurged on a raft of new
orders, taking advantage of cheaper prices, more fuel efficient
designs and money from private equity funds looking for a new
home.
The rise in capacity comes at a time of slowing economic
growth in China, which has raised fears that its vast appetite
for imported raw materials such as iron ore and coal may start
to wane.
"The ordering wave is indeed worrying," said Henning
Oldendorff, chairman of Oldendorff Carriers, one of the world's
largest dry cargo operators with about 400 owned and chartered
ships.
"If it coincides with a China slowdown and possible
recession in the global steel industry, then freight rates could
potentially stay low for many years to come," Oldendorff told
Reuters.
He estimated some 35 million dwt (deadweight tonnes) of new
capacity was ordered during the first half of 2013, well above
the 22 million dwt ordered during the whole 2012.
More than 50 per cent of recently ordered tonnage was
contracted at just a handful of Chinese shipyards, figures from
Norwegian shipbroker Fearnleys showed.
NASCENT RECOVERY
The moves come as average spot charter rates for large
Capesize ships, capable of hauling more than 150,000 tonnes of
iron ore or coal, have risen from the March lows to better than
break-even at around $13,000 per day, according to Clarkson
Research Services.
The operating cost of a Capesize vessel is around $7,000 a
day, with the shipping company paying finance costs on top of
that.
The current rate is double the average for the year and
despite jitters over China's growth outlook has been driven by
China's strong steel sector, where steel output climbed 8
percent in the five months to May, according to official data.
But consultants Drewry Maritime Services believes the dry
bulk shipping recovery may be shortlived and could replicate the
rollercoaster ride in freight rates after 2009.
Capesize charter rates rocketed to more than $80,000 per day
in mid-2009, fuelled by stronger-than forecast demand from
China, compared with $10,000 per day at the start of the year.
But an influx of new tonnage, which outpaced the actual
growth in cargo volumes, saw average rates plummet over the
following three years to fall below operating costs.
Rates hit just $1,700 per day in late March this year, the
lowest in 14 years, according to Clarkson data, sparking a
series of shipping company failures including STX Pan Ocean,
South Korea's fourth largest ship operator, which is undergoing
a court-approved restructuring.
For the dry bulk sector now, "the risks outweigh the upside
potential", said Drewry group managing director Arjun Batra.
The over-ordering of bulk carriers and a commodities growth
slowdown could delay a recovery in rates from next year to 2016,
he said.
Oldendorff said a replay of the last four years could have
more severe consequences because the current recovery would be
shortlived, leaving less time for shipowners to rebuild cash
reserves.
"There will be more failures in the next few years in the
bulker field," he warned.
But fears of a downturn in Chinese commodities growth may
have been overdone, said Jeffrey Landsberg, president of
Commodore Research & Consultancy, a New York-based commodities
advisory group.
"Chinese demand for imported dry bulk commodities will
remain strong over the long term," Landsberg told Reuters.
The biggest threat - and the key factor to watch - will be
vessel oversupply, Landsberg said, especially if new vessel
ordering remains as strong as it was during the first six months
of this year.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)