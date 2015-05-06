* Ships carry 90 percent of world trading
* Bulk and container rates loiter near record lows
* Tanker market also faces headwinds
* Most Asian economies are slowing
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 6 Steep drops in Asian shipping
rates are adding to fears about slowing trade, as a fall in
export orders from countries across the region depresses demand
for ships carrying 90 percent of world trade.
Rates for container ships carrying finished goods are down
30 percent this year, close to record lows despite a recent
rebound, and rates for bulk carriers used to transport goods
such as iron ore and coal are also near historic lows.
Although shipping rates also reflect sector-specific factors
such as vessel orders and seasonal demand swings, analysts say
they can act as a bellwhether of global trade given that the
vast majority of goods are transported by ship.
"Everything is signaling a further slowdown in the global
trade cycle. Nothing suggests a turnaround soon," said Frederic
Neumann, co-head of Asian Economics Research at HSBC in Hong
Kong, pointing to low export orders in Asia.
"We're not even seeing a big pick-up following the U.S. West
Coast strike closure earlier this year," he added, referring to
a dispute that snarled trans-Pacific maritime trade until a
settlement on Feb. 20.
The declines come as China's factories suffered their
fastest drop in activity in a year in April as new orders
shrank, while exports have also fallen in countries such as
South Korea and Indonesia.
"Shipping rates remain very soft, and Asian exports very
weak, much weaker than export orders data would suggest,"
Westpac Bank said in a report.
While a slight pick-up of trading was expected in April
following the U.S. strike and the Lunar New Year holiday in
Asia, which both reduced trade flows, the overall seaborne and
economic outlook was weak, said Robert Rennie, Westpac Global
Head of Market Strategy.
"Shipping markets tell me a lot about what's going on. China
is the key source of momentum and I genuinely don't see much
momentum there. Growth looks soft and we're not yet seeing any
recovery," he said.
The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index SCF-IDX-S is down
30 percent this year and close to record lows, while the Baltic
Dry Index for bulk carriers is near historic lows.
Tanker rates rates are faring better but are expected to run
into headwinds.
(Additional reporting by Jane Xie; Editing by Richard Pullin)