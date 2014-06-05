* Asian countries scramble to reduce potential effect of El
Nino
* World's major banana crops could be affected
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 5 A potential El Nino weather
phenomenon, which could wreak havoc on global crops, is set to
disrupt shipping patterns and raise freight costs, leaving
suppliers and importers to cover their food needs from
longer-haul destinations.
El Nino, a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
Pacific, can trigger floods and drought in different regions,
hitting production of key foods such as rice, wheat and sugar.
Weather forecasters are increasingly predicting it will return
in 2014 for the first time in five years.
During previous El Nino patterns, the main sea freight index
at London's Baltic Exchange has risen significantly. In
February 2009 when El Nino appeared, the BDI was at 1,099 and it
reached 2,998 in March 2010 before the phenomenon abated. From
March 2006 to February 2007, it went from 2,708 to 4,765.
"Disruptions are always very favourable to the freight
market/BDI," said Khalid Hashim, managing director of Precious
Shipping, one of Thailand's largest dry cargo owners.
While countries in Asia are scrambling to reduce El Nino's
impact, shipping markets expect trade flows will be affected.
Rice trade is likely to feel the effect if producers in Thailand
and Vietnam are hit, shipping analysts say.
"The weather changes could lead to changes in the trades of
agricultural commodities," said Marc Pauchet of shipbrokers ACM.
"Traditionally, South Asian rice heads for Africa and the
Middle East. It is therefore those routes that would feel the
brunt of potential shortfalls, and those countries may seek
their rice elsewhere, in the U.S. ... This will increase
tonne-mile demand comprehensively."
Tonne miles are a key indicator of shipping demand,
measuring the volume of the transported cargo multiplied by the
distance of the voyage. Weather delays may also impact flows.
"Grains and other agribulks are sensitive to rain as they
cannot be loaded or discharged in wet conditions. This could
potentially lead to heavy congestion at ports and increase
waiting times," said Burak Cetinok of consultancy Hartland
Shipping.
"In theory, this would have a positive impact on freight
rates."
Potential shortfalls in wheat production by major exporter
Australia could also boost longer-haul imports, especially for
the panamax ship sector, which carries 60,000-tonne grain loads.
Australia's approaching winter is likely to be warmer and drier
than normal in many regions as climate models point to a
developing El Nino.
"East and Southeast Asian countries might look at increasing
their supply from the U.S. and Canada. The impact for shipping
would be a significant boost for the panamax ships that tend to
service this cargo," ACM's Pauchet said.
"Wheat represents about 5 percent of the volume of cargo
transported by those vessels every year. Rice, on the other
hand, only represents about 3 percent of the volumes carried by
handys and supras (smaller ships). There is potential for a
decent boost for these assets due to El Nino."
Indian purchases of wheat from local farmers are set to
climb at least 8 percent this year, bolstering government stocks
against forecasts of below-average monsoon rains and the spectre
of a possible El Nino.
BANANA SUPPLY THREAT
The last El Nino event occurred from 2009 to 2010, and since
then the Pacific has either been in a cooler state, called La
Nina, or neutral.
"Looking back to 2009 we may expect drought in Australia and
when that is realised by the grain market, we may see early
buying of grains to compensate," said Jens Ismar, chief
executive of shipping group Western Bulk.
"We may also see a delayed monsoon season in India that may
keep up coal demand for a longer period than what is normal.
Both these scenarios may benefit the market short-term."
For the ship container markets, which also transport
refrigerated cargoes such as bananas, an El Nino is potentially
less positive.
"On land, the volumes of food and bananas from Ecuador and
Central America could be severely affected," said Ole Schack
Petersen, with the world's No.1 container group Maersk Line
.
"If there is less volume of bananas moving from a
combination of Ecuador and Colombia then the world will simply
not be able to make up for those banana volumes - there are no
main supply areas that can cover for a serious reduction in
output in Ecuador and Colombia."
Petersen said in the event of any negative impact, Maersk
would potentially change deployments of its fleet in the region.
"When we are affected negatively in (places) like the west
coast of South America including Ecuador because of no or few
substitutions, a loss is a loss," he said. "It is not that we
can make it up elsewhere."
