LONDON/BRUSSELS Oct 1 Global steps to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping industry are moving
too slowly so the European Union will introduce its own system
next year in a bid to accelerate reform, its executive body said
on Monday.
International shipping accounts for around 3 percent of the
world's emissions of carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas widely
blamed for global warming, and this share could go to 18 percent
by 2050 if regulation is not in place, according to the
International Maritime Organisation.
There is currently no international regulation of greenhouse
gas emissions from ships. Despite years of efforts in the IMO
and the United Nations' climate division, global measures have
been limited.
The IMO agreed last year to introduce energy efficiency
measures for the design of new ships from 2015, but this measure
alone will not be enough to ensure emissions are cut quickly
enough, the EU Commission said in a statement.
"Discussions about further global measures are ongoing at
IMO level, but we need intermediary steps to quickly deliver
emissions reductions, such as energy efficiency measures also
for existing ships," it added.
The EU Commission has threatened to enforce its own shipping
regulations if the IMO fails to find a global solution, as it
has with aviation.
The aviation sector was included in the EU's Emissions
Trading System (ETS) from Jan. 1 this year but opposition and
threats of retaliation from non-EU airlines have led to a major
diplomatic row.
The EU Commission has said it was considering several
options to cut shippingemissions, such as a fuel or carbon tax,
mandatory emissions reductions per ship or inclusion in the ETS.
A global approach towards setting a system for monitoring,
reporting and verification of emissions based on fuel
consumption is seen as a starting point towards a
globally-agreed market-based solution.
It is "our intention to pursue such a monitoring, reporting
and verification system in early 2013...This will help make
progress at global level and feed into the IMO process," the
Commission said.
However, environmental groups were disappointed by the EU
Commission's plan, saying monitoring did not address the main
issue of reducing emissions from ships.
"The call for improved energy efficiency for existing ships
is a welcome move and efforts should proceed in parallel at the
EU and IMO level but should not delay an early decision on an EU
market-based measure," said non-governmental organisations
Transport & Environment and Seas at Risk in a joint statement.
The IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee is meeting
this week in London, where it will work on technical and
operational issues related to energy efficiency measures.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely and Keiron
Henderson)