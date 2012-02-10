* Consolidation expected to gather pace
* Banks scaling back due to euro zone crisis
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Feb 10 Tighter bank financing is
the big threat to shipping companies, and many are looking at
alternative sources of funding such as private equity to fill
gaps amid a worsening credit squeeze, a transport survey showed
on Friday.
In the survey by international law firm Norton Rose, 42
percent of respondents said a lack of finance was the greatest
threat to their businesses.
Many banks are keen to shed dollar-denominated assets such
as ship and trade finance loans to meet tougher capital rules
imposed on euro zone lenders.
"The past three years has seen a notable decline in the
availability of bank lending to the shipping sector, and this
has had a considerable impact on many shipping businesses,"
Norton Rose global head of transport Harry Theochari said.
UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, is
scaling down its ship financing operations to boost its capital
reserves. Industry sources told Reuters that Lloyds Banking
Group aimed to sell its $10 billion portfolio of
shipping loans.
Almost a third of respondents in the survey, 31 percent,
expected their primary source of funding over the next two years
to come from private equity, and 18 percent said it would come
from export credit agencies. Neverthless, 43 percent still
expected their primary source of funding to come from bank debt
over the next two years.
"Shipping companies are now looking beyond traditional forms
of finance and are readying their businesses to weather further
economic uncertainty over the next 12 months," Theochari said.
Shipping companies, especially in the oil tanker and dry
bulk sectors, have been hit by weak earnings and an oversupply
of vessels ordered in the good times.
The survey found 55 percent believed their key priority was
to maintain cash reserves and secure funding lines, with 56
percent planning joint ventures or mergers over the coming year.
"Shipping is facing challenges on a number of fronts, from a
reduction in the amount of debt available to an oversupply of
vessels within some areas of the market," Simon Hartley, Norton
Rose head of shipping, said.
"Despite this, the sector is proactively putting plans in
place to adapt to market conditions, and a significant number
are seeking opportunities in new markets and planning joint
ventures and mergers."
France's two biggest listed banks, Societe Generale
and BNP Paribas, also plan to exit or shrink
non-core businesses such as shipping, according to bank memos.
In the Norton Rose survey, which also covered aviation, 59
percent of respondents from that sector said they would pursue a
joint venture or merger in the next 12 months.
Almost two thirds said economic uncertainty remained the
greatest threat to the stability of aviation companies.
"Consolidation in the airline industry continues, indicating
that there is scope for growth despite expectations that 2012
will be another difficult year for the transport industry,"
Norton Rose partner Duncan Batchelor said.
The Norton Rose survey canvassed views from 1,100
international participants from a range of companies involved in
transport including financiers, ship owners and operators,
manufacturers and government entities, including 515 from the
aviation sector and 263 from the shipping industry.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)