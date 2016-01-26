LONDON Jan 26 Norwegian-born billionaire John
Fredriksen has teamed up with investment bank Arctic Securities
to form a ship broking company aimed at taking on bigger rivals
and betting on a recovery in the global shipping market.
Many segments of the shipping industry, including dry bulk
commodities, are struggling with tougher conditions due to world
economic worries and a surfeit of vessels.
Fredriksen, via his family's investment company Geveran
Trading Co, and Oslo-headquartered Arctic Securities said on
Monday they had established a 50-50 joint venture broking
company, Arctic Shipping Norway, which they expect to start
operations in the first half of this year.
"I am truly convinced that both the shipping and the
offshore markets will recover. Establishing a new business
during tough times is not new to us. Arctic Securities was
established in 2007, a short time before the financial crisis,"
Arctic Securities chief executive Mads Syversen said.
The tough environment for shipping has resulted in tie ups
in the ship broking world, as companies hunt for scale.
Last year, ICAP's shipping business completed a
joint venture with rival shipbroker Howe Robinson. This followed
leading ship broker Clarkson's acquisition of Norwegian
broker and investment bank RS Platou in 2014 and Braemar
Shipping Services' acquisition of fellow British
shipbroker ACM Shipping in 2014.
Fredriksen is among the world's top players in global
shipping and other sectors - with many interests controlled via
his Fredriksen Group such as rig firm Seadrill, fish
farmer Marine Harvest, tanker company Frontline
and dry bulk carrier Golden Ocean .
(Editing by Alexander Smith)