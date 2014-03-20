COLUMN-Regulation-slashing Trump declares open season on suckers: James Saft
Jan 23 For investors faced with an administration bent on cutting regulations, the obvious Trump play is to choose simplicity over complexity.
COPENHAGEN, March 20 Container shipping lines have agreed to raise Asia-U.S. freight rates by $300 per 40-foot container (FEU) from April 15 instead of May 1 in an effort to offset rate erosion seen in February and early March, their organisation TSA said.
TSA executive administrator Brian Conrad said the slide misrepresented conditions in the Asia-U.S. freight market.
"The downward rate pressures we are seeing do not reflect the steadily improving cargo picture eastbound from Asia," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by John Stonestreet)
Jan 23 For investors faced with an administration bent on cutting regulations, the obvious Trump play is to choose simplicity over complexity.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will have breakfast on Tuesday with the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV as he pressures automakers to boost American employment.
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.