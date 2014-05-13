* Ships increasingly rely on satellite navigation systems
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, May 13 Europe has yet to fully wake up
to the danger of maritime disasters caused by signal jamming and
blackouts of satellite navigation devices, say the proponents of
a back up system on trial in British and Dutch ports.
Ships increasingly rely on systems that employ satellite
signals to find a location or keep exact time including the
Global Positioning System (GPS) and GLONASS.
But experts say such systems are vulnerable to signal loss
from solar weather effects or radio and satellite interference
and can also be affected by intentional jamming by criminal
gangs, nation states or potentially from militant groups.
The General Lighthouse Authorities of the UK and Ireland
(GLA) is pioneering a radio-based back-up prototype called
eLoran.
While the GLA has been working with Russia and South Korea
on eLoran tie ups in recent months, it still faces a hard sell
in many parts of Europe.
"Europe still doesn't centrally recognise GNSS (global
navigation satellite system) vulnerability," Martin Bransby of
the GLA said.
A European Commission spokeswoman said it recognised that
devices like Europe's Galileo as well as GPS and GLONASS "will
not be immune to radio-frequency interference".
"The Commission is working with member states to support
actions and projects at the national, European and global level
to reduce the potential impacts from these devices," she said.
The GLA said it was crucial for France to continue to
maintain and upgrade older radio transmitter stations called
Loran-C, which date back decades, for eLoran to gain momentum.
A French Transport Ministry spokeswoman said it was studying
the matter and would make a decision shortly.
In a setback, Norway said it would terminate the operation
of Loran-C stations by the end of 2015 partly due to a lack of
users there. Backers of eLoran say the lack of stations in
Norway will create gaps in signal coverage.
Jon Georg Dale, State Secretary with Norway's Ministry of
Transport and Communications, said its Space Centre concluded in
a report that "a long duration loss of satellite signals is not
very likely to happen, and sporadic losses of satellite signals
would have relatively small consequences for maritime users".
Dale said the view was shared by Norway's coastal
administration.
"The GPS system has so far proved reliable, and the
introduction of the Russian GLONASS, the European Galileo and
the Chinese Beidou satellite navigation systems will further
reduce the GNSS vulnerability," Dale told Reuters.
ROTTERDAM WON OVER
Underscoring the growing risks, the GLA recorded two
incidents in April when the GLONASS system experienced signal
disruptions. In one of them, GLONASS transmitted location errors
up to 55 km off the UK coastline for almost 12 hours.
The GLA has already deployed eLoran in the Dover Strait in
the English Channel - one of Europe's busiest waterways. A
further six installations along Britain's east coast will have
eLoran equipment by September including the ports of
Middlesbrough in England and Grangemouth and Aberdeen in
Scotland.
eLoran works on earth-based radio systems to provide
alternative position and timing signals for navigation. Ships
need to install receiver equipment.
The Port of Rotterdam has become the latest top terminal to
deploy a complementary eLoran system called eDLoran.
Wim van Buuren of the Dutch Pilots Association said ship
pilots from Rotterdam initiated the deployment of eDLoran.
Other Dutch pilots operating in terminals such as Amsterdam
have shown interest too, he said.
"Sailing the approaches towards many ports along the shallow
sandy Dutch coast requires precise navigation with a backup
navigation system included," van Buuren said.
"Oil spills, running aground with a ship because of a lack
of proper position fixing means are scenarios which are not
tolerated anymore nowadays by the public. It is all about safe
navigation."
(Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Cyril
Altmeyerhenzien in Paris; Editing by Veronica Brown and William
Hardy)