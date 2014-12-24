Dec 23 United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp started limiting air express deliveries after a last-minute increase in shipped packages caused some retailers to exceed agreed-upon limits, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the situation.

This year, both UPS and FedEx held some retailers to their volume commitments during the final shopping days before Christmas, aiming to avoid a repeat of a fiasco last year, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1xJrn4h)

Both UPS and FedEx had previously told Reuters that if unplanned package volumes threatened to overload their systems, they could refuse to take them.

UPS told Reuters in November that customers could end up being charged more for unplanned late surges.

A late spike in demand last year caused by last-minute online promotions plagued express delivery companies. Some 2 million express packages were left stranded by delivery companies on Christmas Eve, according to shipment-tracking software developer ShipMatrix Inc.

A UPS spokeswoman said that company's operations were going as planned.

FedEx was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)